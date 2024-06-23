Turkmenistan plans working group to facilitate cross-border e-commerce in Asia-Pacific

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 22. In order to implement the Framework Agreement on simplification of procedures for cross-border electronic commerce in the Asia-Pacific region, Turkmenistan plans to create a working group, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov at a government meeting on June 21.

"As you know, in 2022 our country joined the Framework Agreement on simplification of procedures for cross-border electronic commerce in the Asia-Pacific region. In order to implement this agreement, it is planned to create a working group, to which it seems advisable to invite representatives of the Ministry of Justice and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan as members," Meredov said.

After hearing the report and noting the importance of further developing partnership with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov gave the Deputy Prime Minister and the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs relevant instructions.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan focuses on improving infrastructure, improving legislation and strengthening international cooperation to create favorable conditions for the development of the digital economy and the expansion of international trade.

These efforts are aimed at improving the accessibility of electronic platforms and digital services for businesses and consumers, which helps to increase the competitiveness of local enterprises in the international arena.