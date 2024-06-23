Ammunition found in villages of Azerbaijan's Absheron district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The hotline "112" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan received information about the discovery of ammunition in the villages of Gobu and Mehdiabad in the Absheron district, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The mine clearance team of the Ministry's Special Risk Rescue Service was immediately involved in demining.

After appropriate security measures were taken on site together with law enforcement officials, during the inspection of the scene, 83 7x62 mm caliber shells, 62 5x45 mm caliber shells, 17 F-1 hand grenades, as well as 17 UZRKM explosives were discovered.

The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralization by specialists from the Special Risk Rescue Service team.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during an additional search at the scene of the incident and the surrounding area.