Forum for cooperation among Azerbaijani NGOs kicks off in Zangilan (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Forum for Cooperation among Azerbaijani NGOs has kicked off in Zangilan, Trend reports.

The event takes place at the Zangilan Convention Center Complex, jointly organized by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and the Azerbaijan National Forum of NGOs.

The forum is attended by representatives from approximately 200 NGOs active in Azerbaijan, as well as media representatives and public figures.

Panel discussions at the event will cover “NGOs of Azerbaijan: results and goals”, “Environmental consequences of the mining industry of Armenia”, “COP29 and the movement for solidarity in the name of a green world”.

The forum will last two days.

