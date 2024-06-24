Azerbaijan to host COP29-framed parliamentary meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A parliamentary session will be held in Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29, the local MP Kamal Jafarov said during a scientific-practical conference themed "The role of educational and law enforcement activities in strengthening the environment" held in Khankendi city today, Trend reports.

According to him, attention to climate change is one of the most important and urgent challenges at the moment.

"This challenge necessitates national and global efforts. Azerbaijan, as a reliable and responsible member of the international community, contributes to the fight against the effects of climate change.

In the context of measures being implemented in this area, holding COP29 is a vivid example of the national and global recognition of Azerbaijan's efforts in combating climate change," he emphasized.

The MP pointed out that the Azerbaijani parliament also has important tasks within the framework of the COP29 International Conference.

"Undoubtedly, the participation of all members of the international community in this process is crucial to achieving our goals.

The Azerbaijani parliament, in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union, plans to organize a Parliamentary session within the framework of COP29. This event will give parliamentarians the opportunity to engage in a broad exchange of views and determine the steps they can take in the fight against climate change. Thus, the meeting will provide a parliamentary contribution to multilateral actions to combat climate change," Jafarov added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

