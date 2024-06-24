Uzbekistan proposes to adopt industrial cooperation program with Mongolia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to adopt a medium-term Industrial Cooperation Program with Mongolia, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, with the participation of official delegations of the two countries, where both sides discussed a number of specific areas of cooperation.

In particular, the parties noted the partnership in the field of geological exploration, development, and processing of raw materials, with the organization of training in this area.

The officials proposed projects on the deep processing of wool and leather, the production of finished products, and the and the harvesting of fruit and vegetable products. The sides emphasized that in these areas, it is necessary to develop partnerships between research institutes, including in the field of animal husbandry.

At the same time, the participants also agreed to facilitate the implementation of private sector projects and the promotion of business initiatives.

Meanwhile, President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh is on a state visit to Uzbekistan on June 23–26 at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The sides plan to hold high-level talks in Tashkent, during which issues of further expansion and strengthening of Uzbek-Mongolian relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation will be discussed.

Moreover, the sides will sign a package of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents following the results of the summit.