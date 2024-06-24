Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Memorandum of understanding on ECOLEAD project signed in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Society Materials 24 June 2024 14:10 (UTC +04:00)
Memorandum of understanding on ECOLEAD project signed in Azerbaijan's Khankendi
Photo: General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijani officials have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the ECOLEAD (Environmental Consortium for Leadership Development) project in Khankendi city, Trend reports.

The document was signed between Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva, and Rector of Baku State University Elchin Babayev.

To note, the memorandum was signed with the aim of investigating illegal actions committed against environmental protection, preventing violations committed in this area, exchanging accumulated knowledge and information, and expanding cooperation for more efficient and effective performance of functions within the limits of their powers.

