Uzbekistan notes growth in passenger car production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. Uzbekistan produced 146,640 units of passenger cars (except for specialized ones) from January through May 2024, Trend reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, the number of passenger cars produced in the automotive industry has increased by 21.5 percent year-on-year (120,631 units in January-May 2023).

In particular, the country manufactured 57,542 units of Cobalt, 31,239 units of Damas, 19,279 units of Tracker, 14,905 units of Onix, 11,913 units of Lacetti-Gentra, 7,433 units of KIA, 4,000 units of Chery, 230 units of Haval, 93 units of Exeed, and 10,198 units of special passenger cars.

Meanwhile, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a $1.1 million loan to Uzbekistan’s Avtobus Rent, a leading private car and bus rental company.

The loan will fund the purchase of new passenger vehicles, helping to meet the growing demand for comfortable transport for tourists in Uzbekistan.

In addition, a $90,500 grant will be provided by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs through the EBRD’s Small Business Impact Fund.