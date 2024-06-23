British Navy reports new attack on ship off coast of Yemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a new attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen, Trend reports.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 65 nautical miles west of the Al Hudaydah, Yemen," the report says.

It is noted that authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Vessels are advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the UKMTO.

Details of the incident, which the UKMTO classifies as an attack, were not provided.