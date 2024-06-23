Turkmenistan plans to become chairman of SPECA in 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 22. Turkmenistan plans to become the chairman of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in 2025, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov at the next online meeting of the government of the country announced proposals for Turkmenistan's chairmanship in SPECA in 2025, the preparation of an appropriate Concept and Action Plan.

The Minister stressed that Tajikistan's chairmanship in this program ends in 2024.

"As you know, since 1998 there has been a Special UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA). Over the past period, Turkmenistan has repeatedly chaired this Program, successfully held its meetings and economic forums. Our state was also among the first to come up with concrete proposals to improve SPECA's activities," Meredov said.

Meanwhile, the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) is an initiative aimed at supporting sustainable development and economic integration in the region.

It covers countries such as Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and aims to strengthen their economic potential through supporting infrastructure projects, developing trade and investment, improving natural resource management and promoting social inclusion.

The program promotes the creation of favorable conditions for sustainable economic growth, promotes cooperation between the countries of the region and provides support for achieving sustainable development goals.