Azerbaijani FM briefs Finnish counterpart on reconciliation efforts with Armenia (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has briefed his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen on the agenda of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a source in the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The issue was discussed on the sidelines of the 31st Ministerial Council of the OSCE in Malta.

Furthermore, the discussion covered prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Finland, issues related to Finland's chairmanship of the OSCE next year, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

Bayramov highlighted the historically significant agreements reached in the area of climate change during Azerbaijan's presidency at COP29, as well as the country's efforts to advance its climate agenda.

He also thoroughly briefed the Finnish side on the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, including the fight against the mine threat and the agenda for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The minister pointed out that while many provisions of the peace treaty have already been agreed upon, and progress has been made in border delimitation, the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia's constitution and other legislative acts continue to hinder the peace process.

Moreover, he wished Finland success in its upcoming year of presidency at the OSCE, emphasizing that Azerbaijan is always ready to support efforts to enhance the functionality and effectiveness of the organization.

In this regard, Bayramov highlighted the importance of abolishing OSCE institutions that are remnants of the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and have already lost their relevance in terms of the organization's effectiveness.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

