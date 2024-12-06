ICRC representatives visit Armenian separatists jailed in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) once again visited persons of Armenian origin informed by the Azerbaijani side, Trend reports via ICRC.

Meanwhile, it is reported that meetings were held with them and conditions were created for them to communicate with their families.

“Under its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment and conditions of detention of these persons. The ICRC also creates conditions for the restoration or continuation of contact of these persons with their families. Under ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations for visits are transmitted and discussed only with the detaining party,” the statement emphasizes.

A total of 15 members of the separatist regime were prosecuted under various articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan in the criminal case, which was investigated by a joint investigation team consisting of professional staff of the General Prosecutor's Office, Military Prosecutor's Office, State Security Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other investigative structures.

The General Prosecutor's Office initiated criminal proceedings against these persons and declared them internationally wanted in different years.

To note, after the local anti-terrorist measures carried out last year, the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan detained the former so-called "presidents" of the illegal separatist regime Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan; former so-called "Foreign Minister" David Babayan; as well as former so-called "chairman of Parliament" David Ishkhanyan; Generals Leva Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan; and former so-called "Minister of State" Ruben Vardanyan. All of them were arrested and taken to Baku.