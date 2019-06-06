Azerbaijan hosts Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling

6 June 2019 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The Baku Championships among Age Categories in Trampoline Gymnastics (5th edition) and Tumbling (17th edition) are being held in the subsidiary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on June 6, Trend reports.

A total of 66 gymnasts representing the Baku Gymnastics School, Ojaq Sport Club and Neftchi Club will compete.

Gymnasts will participate in the Trampoline Gymnastics championships in individual programs (male and female) in the age categories of “youngsters” (born in 2012), “children” (2009-2011), “pre-juniors” (2007-2008), “juniors” (2003-2006) and “seniors” (born in 2002 and older).

In Tumbling championships, the gymnasts will take part in individual programs (male and female) in the age categories of “children” (2009-2011), “pre-juniors” (2007-2008), “juniors” (2003-2006) and “seniors” (born in 2002 and older).

