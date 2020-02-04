Kazakh athlete: We were greeted very warmly in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Training for members of the Kazakhstan national trampoline and acrobatic track are held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

"We arrived at the training camp in the beautiful, sunny Baku, before the World Cup, which will be held here. We were greeted very warmly. Azerbaijan is a hospitable country where wonderful people live. The training camp is excellent, the conditions are classy, the gymnastics facilities in Baku are one of the best in the world. Therefore, we are glad that we can train and prepare for competitions in such conditions," Kazakh athlete Pirmammad Aliyev said.

The athlete noted that there are many positive aspects of the fact that the Kazakh team in trampolining and acrobatic track came to the training camp in Baku before the World Cup.

"First of all, acclimatization takes place, and secondly, we get used to the local equipment. It’s much better to come to the camp in advance than right before the competition. At the upcoming World Cup, our main goal is to get to the finals and earn more points to win licenses for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Therefore, we will fight hard for gold," Pirmammad Aliyev said.

Speaking about Azerbaijani gymnasts, Pirmammad Aliyev added that Azerbaijan has promising athletes and youth in general.

The World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling will be held in Baku on February 15-16. The World Cup is a qualified competition for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Some 150 gymnasts from 30 countries will take part in the World Cup.

