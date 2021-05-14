Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Some 13,107 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,127 citizens, and the second one to 9,980 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,761,632 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,022,479 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 739,153 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.