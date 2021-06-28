Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler defeats his Armenian opponent (UPDATE)

Society 28 June 2021 18:04 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler defeats his Armenian opponent (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Turan Bayramov defeated the Armenian freestyle wrestler and reached the semifinals of the European Youth Championship, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

The tournament in Dortmund (a city in Germany) kicked off on June 28.

On the first day of the competition, freestyle wrestlers in the weight categories 57, 65, 70, 79 and 97 kilograms took to the carpet.

Azerbaijani athlete Murad Hagverdiyev lost to an opponent from Turkey in the first fight.

Sabir Jafarov won an early victory over an athlete from Slovakia in the classification round, and then over an opponent from France.

In the ¼ finals, Jafarov defeated the Turkish wrestler with a large score and reached the semifinals of the European Championship.

At the continental championship, Turan Bayramov began with a confident victory over a wrestler from Germany. In the quarter-finals, he had a duel with the Armenian athlete Narek Harutyunyan, over whom he had previously won several victories. In this meeting, he also defeated the Armenian wrestler and reached the semifinals of the European Championship.

Sabuhi Amiraslanov lost to the Russian rival in the 1/8 finals.

In the opening, Zafar Aliyev defeated an athlete from Georgia with a great advantage but lost to a Ukrainian wrestler in the quarter-finals.

The semi-final fights will start at 20:00 (GMT+4).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Britain on course to lift COVID restrictions on July 19
Britain on course to lift COVID restrictions on July 19
Kazakhstan boosts overall trade with Moldova despite COVID-19
Kazakhstan boosts overall trade with Moldova despite COVID-19
Belarus, Azerbaijan agree to share experience in investigating various types of crimes
Belarus, Azerbaijan agree to share experience in investigating various types of crimes
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
German state-owned bank reveals financial Cooperation Portfolio in Georgia Business 19:26
Process of distributing conscripts to military units completes in Azerbaijan Society 19:25
Georgia sees increase in interest rate on local currency loans Finance 19:14
Georgia announces tender for road construction in direction of Azerbaijan Transport 18:58
Chinese-made vaccines to arrive in Georgia at end of this week Georgia 18:37
Georgia shares data on melon imports Business 18:27
Chinese enterprise starts exporting honey from Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Uzbekistan 18:26
Iran's Abadan Oil Refining Company to launch new plant Oil&Gas 18:25
Georgia to write off accumulated debt of radio companies Business 18:24
Uzbekistan reveals volume of dried fruits and berries exported in 5M2021 Uzbekistan 18:20
Kazakhstan to continue to take measures to prevent growth of tariffs for utilities Kazakhstan 18:19
Export price of peaches and apricots up in Georgia Business 18:18
Uzbekistan, Turkey to work on increasing mutual trade Business 18:18
Israel sees opportunities for co-op with Uzbekistan in chemical and pharmaceutical industries Uzbekistan 18:18
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 29 Oil&Gas 18:03
Tajikistan vaccinates over 200,000 against COVID-19 Tajikistan 17:41
Iran’s GTC reveals volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Ardabil Province Business 17:38
Starlink plans to open branch in Kyrgyzstan to promote innovative digital projects Kyrgyzstan 17:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:32
Exports of Iran’s handmade carpets up Business 17:30
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens again tender for supply of spare parts Tenders 17:30
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sheylanli village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Society 17:30
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler defeats his Armenian opponent Society 17:25
Number of vaccinated people in Russia reaches 23 million Russia 17:23
With cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica US 17:23
Iran unveils data on coal reserves Business 17:23
WB to finance transformation of Uzbekistan’s electricity sector Oil&Gas 17:22
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 21 through June 25) Finance 17:22
Britain on course to lift COVID restrictions on July 19 Europe 17:21
Exports of Georgian Manganese company down Business 17:21
US continues to co-op with Turkmenistan through USAID Business 17:21
Kazakhstan boosts overall trade with Moldova despite COVID-19 Business 17:20
Georgia considering construction of Khudoni HPP Oil&Gas 17:19
Lebanon cen bank starts giving credit for fuel imports at weaker rate Arab World 17:19
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender for construction of wells Tenders 17:18
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for bearings Uzbekistan 17:18
Led by high-tech, Israeli exports expected to have record year in 2021 Israel 17:18
Belarus, Azerbaijan agree to share experience in investigating various types of crimes Society 17:18
Iran to launch water-electricity facilities Oil&Gas 17:17
Ministry of Roads, Urban Development of Iran releases statistics on roads infrastructure Construction 17:16
Kazakhstan, Belarus ink agreement on oil, petrochemicals supply Kazakhstan 17:16
Several facilities put into operation in Iran Business 17:15
Iran to produce new petrochemical products Oil&Gas 17:14
Iran draws up plans for free trade-special economic zones Business 17:14
Kazakhstan reveals further plans on dev't of fish farming Kazakhstan 17:13
EBRD, Hamkorbank to share loan to support dairy enterprise in Uzbek district Finance 17:01
IFC appoints new regional manager for South Caucasus Politics 16:55
United Airlines closes in on $30 bln post-pandemic jet order US 16:54
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 28 Society 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 38 more COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries Society 16:36
Number of beneficiaries receiving subsistence allowance up in Georgia Business 16:04
Perion again raises annual guidance after strong first half Israel 15:44
Iran discloses details of its exports via customs of Qom Province Business 15:44
US, Turkmenistan continue to have strong bilateral relationship Business 15:42
Resumption date of Omsk-Baku flights announced Transport 15:38
EU ready to sign new comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan Economy 15:32
Russia documents 21,650 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 15:24
Record-breaking heat delays U.S. trials US 15:23
Iran's copper production grows Business 15:21
EU countries approve landmark climate change law Europe 15:21
UAE's ADNOC to deepen crude oil term supply cut in Sept Arab World 15:17
Turkey discloses amount of revenues to be obtained per year after construction of Istanbul canal Business 15:12
Jazeera Airways launches first flight to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Transport 15:08
Uzbekistan may receive another batch of COVID-19 vaccines Uzbekistan 15:06
S. Korean company eyes funding projects to modernize power generating facilities in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:06
House of Azerbaijan and Shusha conference hall opened in Ankara Society 15:06
Georgia sees increase in watermelon imports Business 15:02
Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan’s Barda district (PHOTO) Society 15:02
Smart Village program aimed at comprehensive development of Azerbaijan - WB Economy 14:47
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holds ‘Assessing Western Balkan: Way Forward’ web-conference in co-op with FSSV, NCAFP (VIDEO) Politics 14:37
Azerbaijan sees decline in oil exports to Belarus Oil&Gas 14:35
Azerbaijan exports over 770 mcm of gas to Turkey Oil&Gas 14:35
Turkmenistan signs contracts with Kyrgyzstan for supply of goods Business 14:34
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkey's Cesme port Transport 14:25
Bonds of Kazakh Ministry of Finance listed on Astana International Exchange Finance 14:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 28 Society 14:15
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Samsun port Transport 14:15
Total assets of Georgian commercial banks down Finance 14:14
Turkmenistan restores numerous wells Oil&Gas 14:14
Iran boosts processing, storage capacity of agricultural products Business 14:07
Georgia’s import of products of mining industry from Turkey up Business 13:58
Turkey sees increase in exports of mining products to Uzbekistan Business 13:57
Azerbaijani minister believes Yukselish competition results to contribute to formation of highly competitive human capital Economy 13:48
State Statistics Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to UK Oil&Gas 13:48
Export of Turkish cars to Georgia increase Transport 13:46
Iran’s import of grains and legumes from Turkey up Business 13:46
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Istanbul port Turkey 13:46
Kazakhstan’s import of products of mining industry from Turkey down Business 13:45
EU continues to support dev't of Baku port - official Economy 13:45
Instability of lari remains major problem for Georgian alcohol industry Business 13:43
Afghanistan and Iraq - primary importers of Iranian pasta Business 13:42
Uzbekneftegaz, Russian engineering company to co-op on localization of oil and gas installations Oil&Gas 13:40
Iran - Iraq railway improve transaction - Iranian MP Business 13:39
Georgia reports 352 new COVID-19 cases for June 28 Georgia 13:33
Foreign investments in Iran decline - UNCTAD Business 13:32
Iran offers incentive package to improve investments Business 13:32
Uzbekistan to increase state budget expenditures for 2021 Finance 13:30
Georgia, Korea to conclude agreement on support and protection of investments Business 13:29
Iran's fish farming in Hormozgan Province increases Business 13:25
Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce talks unrest in Afghanistan Politics 13:22
All news