Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

Some 54,455 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 43,046 citizens, and the second one to 11,409 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,045,471 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,617,203 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,428,268 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.