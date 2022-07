BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The schedule of the Baku-London-Baku flight of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) for July 19 has been changed due to the restrictions requested by London Heathrow Airport (LHR), AZAL said on Facebook, Trend reports.

Thus, the flight from Baku to London will be operated at 11:55 (GMT+4), and the flight en route London-Baku will be operated at 15:55, added AZAL.