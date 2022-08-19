Great evening of remembrance dedicated to 80th birthday anniversary of Muslum Magomayev (FULL VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. An evening of remembrance dedicated to the 80th birthday anniversary of the world-famous opera and pop singer, composer, People’s Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan Muslum Magomayev, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held at the Green Theater Baku Concert Complex.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event, Trend reports.

At the evening of remembrance, fragments were shown reflecting the views of the great leader Heydar Aliyev on Muslum Magomayev.

Then Muslum Magomayev's song "Odlar Yurdu Azerbaijan" was performed.

After that, People's Artists of the Republic of Azerbaijan Azer Zeynalov, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, Emin Agalarov, Samir Jafarov, Honored Artist Azer Rza, People's Artist of the Republic of Bashkortostan Askar Abdrazakov, People's Artists of Georgia Nani Bregvadze, Vakhtang Kikabidze, tenor from Italy, world famous singer Alessandro Safina, soloist of the Nuremberg Opera House, laureate of the first international vocal competition named after Muslum Magomayev, Javid Samedov, Honored Artist of Russia Yana Melikayeva and other singers performed songs by Azerbaijani and foreign composers. Songs from the repertoire of Muslum Magomayev were also sung, videos about the famous singer were shown.

Trend presents the full video from the evening of remembrance dedicated to the 80th birthday anniversary of Muslum Magomayev: