Azerbaijan confirms 468 more COVID-19 cases, 396 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan has detected 468 new COVID-19 cases, 396 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 807,984 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 794,621 of them have recovered, and 9,784 people have died. Currently, 3,579 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,120 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,116,736 tests have been conducted so far.