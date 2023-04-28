First crash at free practice session of Formula 2 teams in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The first crash occurred in the free practice session of the Formula 1 teams within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023, Trend reports.

AlphaTauri team pilot Yuki Tsunoda made a mistake on one of the turns. As a result, the wheels of Williams team pilot Nicholas Latifi's car came off.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off today.

The first day is featuring free practice sessions of Formula 1 and Formula 2 and a rating round.

On April 29, the second free practice session of Formula 1 and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be held.

The main competitions will be held on April 30 and will determine the winners of Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.