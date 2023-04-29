Sprint race of Formula 2 teams within Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The sprint race of Formula 2 teams in Baku within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 has started, Trend reports.

The race will last 50 minutes.

The winner of the qualifying round of the first sprint race of the season became Charles Leclerc from the Ferrari team. Despite the accident, he managed to achieve leadership.

Sergio Perez from Red Bull team took second place, and his teammate Max Verstappen took third place.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on April 28 and will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.