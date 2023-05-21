It was my dream… Zohra Agamirova about winning bronze medal at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. It was my dream to win a medal at the European Championships, I am very happy, Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova, who won a bronze medal in ball exercises at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, told Trend.

"I express my deep gratitude to my coaches, they support me in everything, help me. Many thanks to the audience in the stands for the warm support, it gave me strength. A wonderful atmosphere reigns in the Gymnastics Arena, the decoration of the hall for the European Championship turned out to be very beautiful. I'm glad I was able to run the program without errors. The most exciting thing was waiting for the evaluation of the last participant in the final to find out the final result," she said.

She added that some changes may be made in her program for the World Championships, perhaps the composition will be more complicated.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.