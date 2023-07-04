UNEC becomes the country's first in the QS World University Ranking!

QS World University Rankings 2024 has been announced.

In the ranking, UNEC has been the first in the country. UNEC has further strengthened its previous position among world universities and is ranked among the best 1001+ universities in the world.

It should be noted that according to the "UNEC-100" Development Strategy adopted in 2018, the university's strategic goal is to enter the world's TOP500 universities on the 100th anniversary of UNEC (2030). The first goal set in this direction was for UNEC to enter the QS World University Rankings, and UNEC entered the QS for the first time in 2020. The second goal was to be the first in QS in Azerbaijan, in 2023, UNEC became the first in the country.