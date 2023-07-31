Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver and bronze medals at Summer World University Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Member of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Zohra Aghamirova won third medal at the XXXI Summer World University Games in the Chinese Chengdu city, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

The athlete won a bronze award for the performance with ribbon. She earlier won silver medals in exercises with hoop and clubs.

Previously, at the XXX Summer Universiade, held in 2019 in Naples, Aghamirova won two silver medals - in the exercise with clubs and in the all-around.

The 2021 Summer World University Games, the XXXI Summer World University Games, commonly known as Chengdu 2021, are an ongoing multi-sport event sanctioned by the International University Sports Federation (FISU), scheduled to be held from 28 July to 8 August 2023 primarily in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China.

The Games were originally scheduled to take place between 16 and 27 August 2021. On 2 April 2021, it was announced that the Games would be postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics to 2021 for the same reason.

In May 2021, FISU rescheduled the event to 26 June—7 July 2022. On 6 May 2022, FISU postponed the event again to 2023 due to COVID-19 concerns.