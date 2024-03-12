Azerbaijan detains person attempting to smuggle drugs from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. A person attempting to smuggle narcotics from Iran to Azerbaijan has been detained, a source in the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The source said that on the territory controlled by the Goytapa border guard unit of SBS, the border patrol detected the movement of one unidentified person from the side of Iran towards Azerbaijan on March 6 at 19:50 (GMT +4).

During conduct of search operations, the territory was immediately sealed off, and the border patrol detained the violator.

Within the inspection of the area, a total of 64.3 kilograms of narcotics (marijuana and of opium) were discovered and confiscated, along with 100 tablets of a drug containing psychotropic substances.

The proceedings established that the detainee was Iranian citizen Agamukhammed Mirmahabbati (born in 1983). When examining the package belonging to him, 6.27 kilograms of drugs (4.9 kg grams of methamphetamine, and 1.28 kg of marijuana) were discovered and seized.

The relevant authorities continue the operational investigative measures into the fact.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel