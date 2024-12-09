Several Azerbaijani political parties register for upcoming municipal election

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Authorized representatives from five political parties have been officially registered for the upcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for January 29, 2025, Trend reports.

This was announced during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, held on December 9.

The registered representatives belong to the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Azerbaijan National Independence Party, the Boyuk Gurulush Party, the Democratic Reforms Party, and the Umid Party.

