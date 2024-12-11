Azerbaijan's Baku seminar ponders giving fresh breath to radio sector (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A seminar titled "Broadcasting in the Republic of Azerbaijan: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow", organized by Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and Audiovisual Council, has been held in Baku, Trend reports.

The seminar reviewed the work done in the field of broadcasting in previous years, the successes achieved thanks to government support for broadcasters, and discussed plans for the further development of the industry.

The event gathered representatives from the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Audiovisual Council under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Radio and Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association, the State Radio Frequency Management, and national broadcasters.

The speakers emphasized that, from the first days of Azerbaijan's independence, radio broadcasting in the country has been rapidly developing thanks to the special attention and care of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Besides, the speakers proudly pointed out that the unfinished construction of the Baku TV Tower Complex was completed under the direct instruction of the great leader and commissioned in 1996 with his direct involvement, which, alongside improving the quality and expanding the coverage of television and radio broadcasting in the country, resulted in the launch of FM radio broadcasting, considered an advanced technology at the time.

The seminar also mentioned that widespread introduction of FM radio broadcasting in the country, the development of technical capabilities of channels, and the expansion of the broadcasting infrastructure allowed for the subsequent cessation of AM radio broadcasting, which contributed to the environmental improvement, reducing annual energy consumption for broadcasting by 14 times and carbon emissions from 18.7 kilotons to 1.3 kilotons.

Moreover, the seminar highlighted that, starting in 2016, in connection with financial assistance from the state to meet the information needs of society, educate the population, and strengthen the material and technical base of private broadcasters who actively participate in the promotion of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people both domestically and internationally, President Ilham Aliyev signed relevant decrees.

According to the speakers, thanks to the fivefold financial assistance from the state totaling 15 million manat ($8.8 million) in recent years, high-quality radio broadcasting was ensured.

The seminar reminded that continuing this policy, in line with the need for broader and higher-quality radio broadcasting used by the country's population, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on July 24, 2023, "On the allocation of financial resources for the expansion of the radio broadcasting network in the territory of Azerbaijan", allocating 13.7 million manat ($8 million).

Next, the seminar underscored that as a result of the implementation of the above decree, various technical equipment was purchased and installed at 17 radio and television transmitting stations, measures were taken to enhance the sustainability and modernization of infrastructure, ensuring the availability of national broadcasters' programs to the population across the country, including the recently liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

The event explained that the decree also includes additional support for national broadcasters by reimbursing operational costs for three years from the state budget, which provides broadcasters with an opportunity to expand their commercial activities during this period.

As the seminar mentioned, over the past five years, with the aim of ensuring a higher level of radio program diversity and the efficient use of national radio frequencies, the Audiovisual Council organized competitions, resulting in an increase in the number of national terrestrial radio channels from 11 to 17.

The speakers further said that the "Action Plan for the Introduction and Development of Digital Radio Broadcasting in Azerbaijan", approved by a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on October 7, 2023, is an important document for the transition to digital broadcasting in the radio sector.

The seminar also explained that the action plan schedules expansion of the DAB+ digital radio broadcasting standard, which began in 2019 in Baku and the Absheron peninsula, across the entire country.

According to the speakers, in order to achieve the expansion, by the end of the current year, the DAB+ broadcasting equipment at the Baku TV Tower Complex will be replaced with new equipment, and DAB+ broadcasting will be organized from the Gulustan radio and television station located in the Aghsu district.

The speakers also said that the consistent state policy implemented in Azerbaijan in this area ensures the provision of information to the population in line with modern requirements, as well as strengthening the national security of the country.

Private broadcasters who participated in the seminar actively took part in the discussions, expressed deep gratitude to the state authorities, in particular to President Ilham Aliyev, for the support provided by the state and the favorable conditions created for their activities.

The participants expressed confidence that state-private partnerships in this field, where private channels dominate among broadcasters, will lead to sustainable development with new successes.

To note, for the first time, radio started broadcasting in Azerbaijan on November 6, 1926. Throughout 1936, the establishment of a 35-kilowatt radio station enabled Azerbaijani radio transmissions to be received throughout the Caucasus, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and along the eastern shore of the Black Sea.

