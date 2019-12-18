Up to 500 farmers to be involved in agro-ecotourism development in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

By 2021, up to 500 farmers will be involved in From City to Village project in Azerbaijan, Leyla Mammadova, chairperson of the board of the Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry, said at a round table meeting on prospects for the development of agro-ecotourism in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Dec. 18.

“We will achieve this goal through various means,” Mammadova said. “In the coming years, trainings will be held for farmers. We are aimed at increasing the income of farmers.”

Despite that From City to Village project has been launched recently, great interest is shown in it, the chairperson noted.

“The goal of the project is to develop agritourism,” Mammadova added. “To do this, we need to work more closely with farmers. Farmers who are involved in the project will receive more than 100 local and foreign tourists. Further development of agritourism in Azerbaijan is one of our main goals.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news