Azerbaijan becomes transit hub for Uzbekistan, thanks to Middle Corridor - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijan becomes a transit hub for Uzbekistan, thanks to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - the Middle Corridor, Furqat Sidiqov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the US, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) event held in Washington DC.

"The Middle Corridor, a project supported by the US, provides Uzbekistan with access to Azerbaijan, which, in turn, becomes a transport hub for us," he said.

According to the ambassador, Central Asia can serve as a bridge connecting Eurasia and South Asia, boasting a market with over 3 billion people, which could be interesting for the US.

"We are currently experiencing a period of significant changes in supply routes and economic structures. US businesses now require access to new markets, and Central Asia has the potential to fulfill this need," Sidiqov added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.