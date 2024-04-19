Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign declaration on cooperation in agrarian research and dev't (PHOTO)(UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of agricultural research and development, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the declaration was signed within the framework of the 11th meeting of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Agricultural Executive Committee.

The declaration was signed by the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Türkiye.

Additionally, the sides discussed the current state and expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture at the meeting.

Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov noted that the Republic of Türkiye is a reliable partner of Azerbaijan both in the field of agriculture and in all spheres.

He also emphasized that fruitful cooperation between the two countries continues in agrarian research, education, cotton growing, seed production, veterinary science, agrarian insurance, and other spheres.

Generally, it was mentioned at the meeting that there is a great potential for expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture and the need to increase trade turnover of agricultural and food products. In particular, the expansion of the export of products produced by Azerbaijan to the markets of Türkiye and Europe was mentioned.

Besides, in addition to the declaration of intent on cooperation, the meeting minutes were also signed.

The documents define prospective areas for cooperation between the two countries in the agrarian sphere. The parties agreed to expand cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agrarian education, training of specialists, agrarian research and development, land consolidation, veterinary medicine, supply of means of vaccination against animal diseases, and other areas.

Commenting on the signing of the documents, Majnun Mammadov expressed confidence that the signed documents will serve as a source of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of agriculture, including the exchange of information in the field of scientific research, joint research works, the application of modern research methods, and the and the development of the agrarian sphere in general.

Türkiye's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumakli, in turn, underlined the importance of implementing all points of the Action Plan established between the two ministries.

"The dialogue with Azerbaijan is actively continuing. We attach great importance to cooperation, which serves to expand ties in the field of agriculture," the Turkish minister added.

To note, within the framework of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will familiarize themselves with the activities of the Eastern Aghdeniz Agricultural Research Institute and modern irrigation systems controlled by artificial intelligence in the Adana region.

