Chargés d'affaires: Croatia, Azerbaijan are at good starting point (INTERVIEW) (PHOTO)

Process of setting up IAP company

The process of creating a company for the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) is in its final stage, said the diplomat.

IAP company will be based Split, he said, adding that Croatia will be the main receiver of gas via IAP and the longest part of this pipeline will run through this country.

“At the moment, we are in a good starting point. There is a very big project in front of us, in front of Azerbaijan and in front of even the EU. It is the Southern Gas Corridor. This is an important project for everybody. Now, we are trying together with some other countries in South-East Europe to build a special company to build IAP which would be connected TAP,” he added.

Prospects for creating JVs

Croatia interested in creating joint ventures (JVs) with Azerbaijan in various spheres, he said.

“Creation of JVs can ensure greater bilateral cooperation in the future. The two countries have potential to create joint ventures in such spheres as pharmaceutical industry, building shipyards and vessels, which Croatia produces and has already sold to Azerbaijan, as well as IT, construction, science and technologies,” noted the diplomat.

Further, Zebic pointed out the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of agriculture, transfer of know-how and ports industry.

He recalled that in September the two countries signed “The Memorandum of Understating on Cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Croatia”.

He went on to add that first of all, Croatia would like to attract Azerbaijani investments in the sphere of energy and tourism.

As for the business environment in Croatia, the diplomat said the country has European standards and is improving it all the time to facilitate business of foreign investors. “We hope out business environment will be attractive for Azerbaijani investors as well.”

Zebic said that this is the only Croatian embassy in the South Caucasus region. The goal of opening an embassy in Azerbaijan is to improve energy cooperation, to start investments in both ways, to connect people, he said.

Prospects for visa facilitation and direct flights

Croatia and Azerbaijan may open charter flights after visa facilitation, noted Zebic.

He noted that it is expected to open a consular department at Croatian embassy in Azerbaijan soon and make visa issuance procedure for Azerbaijani citizens much easier and faster.

“We have good prospects for opening direct flights. There are also economic prospects for charter flights especially during the summer,” said the diplomat.

Regarding the possibility of visa-free regime between the two countries, Zebic said that Croatia cannot decide it on itself, as it is a part of the Schengen area.

He noted that at this stage tourism relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia are not at a high level, but expressed hope that with opening charter flights, it will be possible to increase tourist flow.

SOCAR’s possible participation in Croatia’s gasification

Croatia is interested in participation of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in the country’s gasification, said the diplomat.

“Croatia is very interested in SOCAR’s participation in its gasification. We see that possibility and know that SOCAR is very successful in this sphere. We already have good relations with the company,” said the diplomat.

He added that more details about this matter will be known next year during the Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council in Baku.

Zebic went on to add that there is possibility for further expansion of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

“We are building an LNG terminal on Krk island. Croatia has already proposed Azerbaijan to participate in this project by supplying LNG to Krk. It is a good prospect for expanding cooperation in the energy sphere,” he concluded.

