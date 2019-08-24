Iranian currency rates for Aug. 24

24 August 2019 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 16 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 18 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,868 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,578

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,097

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,376

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,687

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,277

1 Indian rupee

INR

586

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,055

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,394

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,848

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,356

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,543

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,895

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,755

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,293

1 Russian ruble

RUB

637

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,365

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,280

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,774

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,333

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,409

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,817

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,920

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,034

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,021

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,615

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,868

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,878

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,336

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,944

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

535

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,488

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,056

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,337

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 130,347 rials, and the price of $1 is 116,117 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 126,863 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,009 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 115,000 - 118,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 130,000 - 133,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran to submit working paper to ICAO against US sanctions
Iran 10:19
Azerbaijani ministry refutes information about transportation of Israeli drones to Azerbaijan for US attack on Iraq, Iran
Politics 09:47
Zarif to visit China, Japan, Malaysia next weekina, Japan, Malaysia next week
Iran 05:34
Iran seek to preserve flying routes
Economy 23 August 17:53
Britain unlikely to change Iran stance at G7 despite Trump meeting
Iran 23 August 17:25
Iran to inaugurate 25 projects in 9 airports
Economy 23 August 16:30
Latest
Italian companies implementing projects in Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan
Economy 11:24
One of Kazakhstan's industrial regions increases ore production
Economy 11:13
Date of Turkmen president’s visit to Singapore disclosed
Turkmenistan 11:04
Enraged Trump likens Fed chief to 'enemy' China
Other News 11:04
Georgia to purchase electric buses from Belarus
Economy 10:50
Kazakhstan’s national mining company to purchase mining equipment via tender
Tenders 10:46
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas State Concern to sign contract with Singapore’s company
Oil&Gas 10:41
Agreement between Uzbekistan, UAE on visa exemption entered into force
Economy 10:27
Tunisia arrests media mogul presidential candidate
Arab World 10:24