Turkmenistan, Qatar discussing joint projects in trade and economic sphere

4 December 2019 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting between the country officials and Ambassador of Qatar to Turkmenistan Mubarak bin Abdul Rahman Al Nasr, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The sides discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects in the trade and economic sphere.

While speaking about the important role of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, the sides voiced the proposals for creating the trading houses and holding of exhibitions and fairs.

The sides also raised the issues of the importance of high-level visits.

It was noted that the agreements reached following the visit of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Qatar in March 2017, as well as the official visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Turkmenistan a year earlier gave an impetus to developing the bilateral partnership.

During the negotiations, the sides mentioned the oil and gas, as well as transport sectors among the key vectors of the interstate relations.

Being recognized energy powers and leading exporters of natural gas, Turkmenistan and Qatar attach special importance to the cooperation in this strategic sphere, the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency said.

