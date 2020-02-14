China virus to affect Iran, global economy

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.14

The Coronavirus outbreak and the fall of China's stock market would affect the oil price, Iran and global economy as a whole, head of Iran Economy House Masoud Daneshmand told Trend.

"The virus is affecting China from every angle. Cancellation of international flights would cause problems, since so many basic goods are imported from China, and due to the current quarantine, many Chinese workers aren't able to work," Daneshmand said.

"Many companies around the world have reduced their presence in China or completely canceled their activities in the country. The price of Chinese companies shares have dropped due to their dependency on the global companies," he said.

Daneshman pointed out that the virus outbreak would reduce China's economic growth and would lead to fall of global demands for Chinese goods.

"Naturally, the virus would not last. The experts and doctors have announced the disease will be under control in the next three to four months and there will be no worries," he said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December of 2019 and since then more than 360 people have died, while over 400 have managed to recover. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

The virus is spreading at a rapid pace, however the recovery rate for the infected has increased recently.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden, Finland.