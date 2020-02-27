Azerbaijan's potential for entrepreneurship in culture & art sector highlighted

Business 27 February 2020 20:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's potential for entrepreneurship in culture & art sector highlighted

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

There is big potential of the culture and art sector in Azerbaijan's economy, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), said at a business forum on the current situation and prospects in the field of culture and art, Trend reports from the event Feb. 27.

Mammadov noted that in the developed countries, the share of creative and cultural industries in GDP exceeds five percent and is also quite high in the structure of employment. In Azerbaijan, it is too early to talk about such indicators, added the chairman.

Mammadov said that traditional sectors in Azerbaijan, such as various types of crafts, music, cinema, painting, photography and so on, can play a key role in shaping this sector as business-oriented and profitable.

“We would like to make several proposals from our Agency, which supports entrepreneurs based on their interests,” the chairman added. “We propose creating a working group, which represents state institutions and the private sector, to realize the development potential and take coordinated measures in the traditional fields of creative and cultural industry in our country, in which we have a comparative advantage. We believe that proposals for the further development of the sphere should be collected within this format, goals defined, and also a specific roadmap developed for achieving them.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan’s Yelo Bank to attract repair services for its branch
Azerbaijan’s Yelo Bank to attract repair services for its branch
Azerbaijan, Italy exchange documents (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan, Italy exchange documents (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
President Ilham Aliyev presented Order “For Service to Motherland” 1st Class to Artur Rasizade (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev presented Order “For Service to Motherland” 1st Class to Artur Rasizade (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's potential for entrepreneurship in culture & art sector highlighted Business 20:42
Azerbaijani Brightman company discloses export earnings of 2019 Economy 20:28
Iran discloses amount of investments made by private sector in ports Transport 20:21
Azerbaijan’s AzerEnerji restores lost generating capacity of Khachmaz power plant Oil&Gas 20:18
Turkmen State Customs Service integrating single window project for foreign trade Turkmenistan 20:16
Iran discloses activity of NIMA system Finance 19:54
Approximate delivery date of Azerbaijan's oil via tankers to Belarus revealed Oil&Gas 19:51
Azerbaijan working to attract investments into its renewable energy industry Oil&Gas 19:40
Production of building materials in Azerbaijan to increase Business 19:24
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan launches flights on various routes from Karaganda city Transport 19:14
Azerbaijani Agricultural Insurance Fund, TARSIM sign declaration of intent Economy 19:09
Platform for introducing Islamic banking in Azerbaijan ready Economy 19:08
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for transport maintenance Tenders 19:01
Azerbaijan’s Yelo Bank to attract repair services for its branch Tenders 18:47
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to increase trade turnover Business 18:43
Kazakhstan's Aktobe, Uzbekistan to increase bilateral trade Business 18:42
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund reveals investments in gold Oil&Gas 18:40
Azerbaijan okays deal between MOL Group, Chevron on ACG project Oil&Gas 18:34
Turkmenistan holds meeting on fighting money laundering, financing of terrorism Turkmenistan 18:27
Consular Department: Georgia not to tighten visa regime due to coronavurus threat Georgia 18:13
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan strike deal to open joint car dealership Business 18:05
Iran’s vice president infected with coronavirus Iran 18:05
Project in Turkmenistan gets investment from Singapore's Yug-Neftegaz Private Oil&Gas 18:01
Wizz Air reduces number of flights from Georgia to several Italian cities Transport 18:00
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrumentation Factory to increase production, exports by late 2020 Business 17:55
Money transfers volume increases in Kazakhstan Finance 17:48
Uzbekistan makes changes to requirements for commercial banks Finance 17:47
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund discloses volume of assets Oil&Gas 17:42
All visitors entering Georgia via Red Bridge border crossing point checked Georgia 17:39
Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country Politics 17:35
EU says equivalence for financial services not part of trade talks with UK Europe 17:32
Turkmen Ministry opens tender for ceramic tile plant construction Tenders 17:23
Deadline for gas refining plant construction at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field revealed Oil&Gas 17:14
Ministry of Health of Georgia: No Azerbaijani citizens suspected of coronavirus infection Georgia 17:11
Iran-Russia conference on customs cooperation cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak Business 17:07
Civil Aviation Agency: Georgia not to cancel flights with other countries at this stage Transport 17:06
Azerbaijan's Brightman company to enter new foreign markets Business 16:38
Azerbaijan - Turkey trade continues to grow Business 16:29
President Ilham Aliyev presented Order “For Service to Motherland” 1st Class to Artur Rasizade (PHOTO) Politics 16:25
Israel confirms coronavirus in man who returned from Italy Israel 16:15
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group talks on reconstruction of big facility in Baku Construction 16:15
Azerbaijan’s Khazar Inshaat company talks construction of housing estates in one of Baku’s settlements Construction 16:11
German companies have good opportunities to take part in Uzbekistan's construction sector Business 16:11
Investments of German companies in Uzbekistan increase Finance 16:06
Azerbaijan discloses number of suspected coronavirus patients Society 16:05
Exports of textile raw materials from Turkey to Iran increase World 15:59
Turkmenistan increases chemical imports from Turkey Turkey 15:46
ESET talks vulnerability of operating systems in Azerbaijan ICT 15:46
Taxi group wins right to join Uber's London license appeal case Europe 15:45
Volume of crude oil transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 15:45
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments made in Turkish economy Business 15:38
Turkmenistan significantly increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 15:24
Turkmenistan increases import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 15:21
Baku hosts meeting of youth & sports ministers of Islamic countries Politics 15:19
Turkmenistan reduces import of textile raw materials from Turkey Turkey 15:09
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Society 15:04
Kazakhstan's Air Astana says sudden reduction of flights to S.Korea "inappropriate" Transport 15:03
Turkmenistan's ministry opens tender for construction of valve manufacturing workshop Tenders 14:51
Iran discloses coronavirus death toll Iran 14:49
France's Macron says coronavirus 'epidemic is on the way' Europe 14:47
How will coronavirus affect gas prices? Oil&Gas 14:45
Judge rejects UK government's Heathrow Airport expansion plan Europe 14:43
Britain on collision course with EU with trade talks mandate Europe 14:42
Oil prices to face additional downside risk from coronavirus in 2Q2020 Oil&Gas 14:41
Biggest voluntary medical insurance contract remains valid in Azerbaijan Economy 14:40
Azerbaijani furniture company talks designing new products in 2020 Business 14:35
Uzbekistan transitions to international financial reporting standards Finance 14:34
Turkey establishes field hospitals on border with Iran Turkey 14:26
Japan says China leader Xi's visit still on despite coronavirus Other News 14:26
Political analyst: Azerbaijan and Turkey - main guarantors of security, dev't in region Politics 14:22
6th Ministerial Meeting to be held in Baku within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Oil&Gas 14:19
India's GDP seen growing at 4.7% year-on-year in December quarter, with virus impact to come Other News 13:59
Greece, Bulgaria pledge to accelerate IGB’s construction in tandem with TAP Oil&Gas 13:56
High-ranking Iranian official infected with coronavirus Iran 13:49
Iran to put up various oil products for sale at IRENEX on Feb.29 Oil&Gas 13:49
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 13:48
Int’l Volunteers Forum of Islamic Countries held in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:35
Turkmenistan introducing digital documentation ICT 13:32
Kazakhstan acquiring info on its citizens wishing to leave coronavirus-infected S.Korea Kazakhstan 13:27
Passengers from Seoul quarantined at Tashkent airport Transport 13:25
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas buys share in major oil extracting company Oil&Gas 13:19
Azerbaijan - Iran trade turnover drops Finance 13:18
Turkey suspends all flights from Iran due to coronavirus World 13:13
Azerbaijan continues work on development of transport, logistics infrastructure Transport 13:08
A Cooperation Agreement between Innovation Agency, EKVITA, “AGRIBIOEKOTEX” LLC, “TRENDTECH” LLC and “FRUCTUS” LLC (PHOTO) Society 13:06
Azerbaijan's Health Ministry on reports on Georgian citizen infected with COVID-19 Society 12:58
IKEA reduces climate footprint for the first time Europe 12:52
Azerbaijan's satellite communications operator intends to expand its activity ICT 12:45
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:44
Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 27 Finance 12:26
Uzbekistan to increase gold production Finance 12:25
Georgian PM: no reason to panic after first case of coronavirus reported Transport 12:23
Azerbaijan's State Border Service refutes reports on closure of border with Georgia Transport 12:11
Official talks on Iran maritime relations with neighboring countries amid coronavirus Business 12:03
Number of people dead from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 11:58
No restrictions on movement of vehicles across Azerbaijan-Georgia border Transport 11:44
Baku Higher Oil School delegation takes part in Eurasia Higher Education Summit (PHOTO) Society 11:42
Uzbekistan, Turkey to expand co-op in industrial sphere Business 11:39
Turkish ministry reveals amount of cargo transshipped by Russian ships via ports of Turkey Turkey 11:32
Volume of cargo transshipped via Turkish ports by Bulgarian vessels in January revealed Turkey 11:24
All news