Kazakhstan’s Air Astana increasing number of flights to Kyiv, Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana is increasing the number of flights operated to Kyiv and Istanbul cities, Trend reports citing the company.

Thus, the number of flights on the Nur-Sultan- Kyiv-Nur-Sultan route will be increased to three times a week, and will be performed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Furthermore, the flights on the Almaty-Kyiv route will also be carried out on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

In turn, starting from September 17, the number of flights from Almaty to Istanbul will also be increased. Thus, the frequency of flights will be three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight from Nur-Sultan to Istanbul will be operated on Thursdays.

To date, Air Astana has resumed about 60 percent of international flights as compared to the pre-pandemic period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh