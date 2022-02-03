Iran sees increase in exports through Qom Province customs

Business 3 February 2022 11:51 (UTC+04:00)
Iran sees increase in exports through Qom Province customs
Georgia’s tourism sector to see substantial rebound in 2022 - Renaissance Capital
Georgia’s tourism sector to see substantial rebound in 2022 - Renaissance Capital
Azerbaijan - promising tourism market for Bulgaria, minister says
Azerbaijan - promising tourism market for Bulgaria, minister says
Construction of Zangilan, Lachin airports in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to positively impact tourism dev't - official
Construction of Zangilan, Lachin airports in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to positively impact tourism dev't - official
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's SMBDA opens tender for fair organization services Tenders 13:03
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts polyethylene up for sale Business 12:59
Uzbekistan to privatize one of key chemical companies through IFC's help Uzbekistan 12:58
Azerbaijan taking measures to increase export of its products to Hungary - Food Safety Agency Economy 12:56
Turkey reports number of cars handled via local ports in 2021 Turkey 12:54
Investigation of reasons of blackout in Central Asia continues - Kazakh energy minister Kazakhstan 12:49
Azerbaijan and Hungary sign bilateral co-op documents (PHOTO) Politics 12:35
Armenia discloses new railway operator with Azerbaijan Transport 12:35
Azerbaijan, Armenia close to opening railway communications - PM Pashinyan Armenia 12:34
Romania, Azerbaijan could exchange experience on renewables’ dev’t – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:14
South Korean corporation to implement projects in textile machinery industry of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:06
Azerbaijan names volume of lending to young businessmen for 2021 Economy 12:00
S&P upgrades Azerbaijani MuganBank’s ratings Finance 11:58
Black Sea can be area of interest for supplying Southern Gas Corridor – Romanian minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:57
USAID to offer trade initiatives to Turkmenistan Business 11:55
Siemens Gamesa confirms gloomy profit outlook and Q1 loss Europe 11:54
Meta Platforms' Frankfurt-listed shares drop on tepid forecast US 11:52
Iran sees increase in exports through Qom Province customs Business 11:51
Azerbaijan talks for local businessmen to sell goods on Amazon, eBay Economy 11:45
Shell again boosts dividend, buybacks as profits soar Europe 11:42
SOCAR could analyze multiple opportunities to expand its fields of activity in Romania – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:39
Hungary always supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity – Peter Szijjarto Politics 11:34
Turkish company eyes to produce agricultural chemicals in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:33
Passenger transport via railways up in Kazakhstan Transport 11:29
Romania, Azerbaijan can design energy projects mutually beneficial to support economic dev’t – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:27
Azerbaijan, Hungary - strategic partners, says Minister Sahil Babayev Politics 11:26
India's unemployment rate falls to 6.57%, lowest since March 2021: CMIE Other News 11:25
Cargo movement in Iranian ports soar Transport 11:25
Southern Gas Corridor gained new opportunities of dev’t with growing interest of many states – Romanian minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:19
Hungarian companies ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - minister Economy 11:19
Uzbekistan names projected share of its renewable energy sources by 2026 Uzbekistan 11:14
Iran’s IAC records surge in cargo transportation via Kermanshah International Airport Transport 11:11
Turkmen Ministry prolongs tender for factory construction Tenders 11:08
India extends $500-million line of credit for fuel purchases to Sri Lanka Other News 11:07
Indian plan to send wheat to Afghanistan back on track, shipment begins next week Other News 11:05
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 10:57
Russian company to increase orders for garment enterprises of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:56
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana reports drastic jumps in passengers turnover Transport 10:46
Many opportunities available for foreign investors in Karabakh - AZPROMO Economy 10:46
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss co-op development matters Economy 10:40
Romania to offer its transport infrastructure to plan for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:36
Kazakh president appoints commander-in-chief of country's special operations forces Kazakhstan 10:25
Supplementary gas supplies from Azerbaijan much desired by many European countries – Romanian minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:22
India seeks tougher action from US tech giants on fake news Other News 10:21
USAID helping Turkmen sell handmade products on eBay Business 10:15
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 5 Oil&Gas 10:13
Azerbaijan's top state companies reveal their non-oil export value for 2021 Economy 10:12
Indian defence procurement gets Budget boost, Modi govt hikes capital outlay to Rs 1.52 lakh crore Other News 10:08
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 3 Finance 09:58
TAP funds construction of 5 photovoltaic parks in Greece Oil&Gas 09:56
Iranian currency rates for February 3 Finance 09:41
MOEX Index down 0.25% as morning trading session opens Russia 09:40
Azerbaijan's Gala Hayat Sigorta company sees increase in collected insurance fees Economy 09:40
Iran's South Pars Gas Company plays key role in country's energy supply Oil&Gas 09:36
Uzbek producer of cotton-cleaning equipment talks contract with Azerbaijan's Azer-N-Agro Economy 09:31
Oil prices take a breather, OPEC+ sticks to output plans Oil&Gas 09:24
Integration of arable land at Azerbaijani reclaimed territories into national crop rotation to improve food security - FAO (Exclusive) Business 09:17
Azerbaijani army holds events on occasion of National Youth Day (PHOTO) Politics 09:11
White House says Biden to watch Beijing Winter Olympics US 08:53
China will do its best to deliver "streamlined, safe and splendid" Olympic Winter Games: Xi Other News 08:28
7,656 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:51
Meta reports Q4, full year results Finance 07:22
Putin lauds Russian-Chinese relations as model of efficiency, responsibility Russia 06:43
Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 110,682 Turkey 06:08
SpaceX launches rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office satellite US 05:28
U.S. diplomats, spies may have been hit by electromagnetic energy US 04:59
Ship traffic through Turkey’s Bosporus rose in 2021 Turkey 04:14
Italy eases anti-COVID rules for schools, extends green pass Europe 03:39
NASA plans to retire ISS by end of 2030 US 03:05
UN chief may meet with Putin on sidelines of Beijing Olympics, spokesman says Other News 02:32
5.1-magnitude quake jolts off Cyprus Europe 01:56
Germany's total COVID-19 infections exceed 10 mln Europe 01:41
Shusha was completely liberated on November 8 - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 01:07
Macron says he does not rule out trip to Russia Europe 00:38
Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with largest trade partners in EU Business 00:05
Turkey pursuing normalization of relations with Armenia with consent and approval of Azerbaijan - official Turkey 2 February 23:44
Turkey slams Council of Europe for biased stance on Kavala case Turkey 2 February 23:13
Hungarian FM arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan Politics 2 February 22:41
U.S. wants revised pilot training after Boeing 737 MAX crashes US 2 February 22:18
US plans to deploy additional troops to Romania, Poland, Germany soon — Pentagon US 2 February 21:50
Gasoline prices in Germany climb to new record high Europe 2 February 21:19
Panel discussions held in Baku within Youth Forum (PHOTO) Society 2 February 20:58
Azerbaijan's doctor talks cases of using antibiotics for COVID-19 Society 2 February 20:49
Turkey announces Yerevan-Istanbul flight prices Economy 2 February 20:33
ANAMA talks explosion in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh district (PHOTO) Society 2 February 19:51
Distinguished young people awarded within framework of Azerbaijan's Youth Forum Society 2 February 19:12
Kazakhstan names oil production quota within OPEC+ for January, February Kazakhstan 2 February 19:09
National values also needed to protect our country from external influences and not to break moral bonds between generations - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 2 February 19:05
Iran reviews exports opportunities to Iraq Business 2 February 18:46
Azerbaijan supports OPEC+ decision to increase daily oil production Oil&Gas 2 February 18:45
Sniper training course continues in Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 February 18:44
Kazakhstan's oil and gas fields implementing measures to improve operational efficiency Kazakhstan 2 February 18:44
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas talks about progress on Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar project Oil&Gas 2 February 18:43
LUKOIL Uzbekistan Operating LLC opens tender for overhaul and maintenance of buildings Tenders 2 February 18:42
Inflation in Kazakhstan to ease back to target - Renaissance Capital Finance 2 February 18:42
Zangilan airport will be opened this year - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:40
Turkmen Commodity Exchange offers trading in high-quality cotton yarn Business 2 February 18:39
National Bank of Georgia expects inflation to decrease from spring 2022 Georgia 2 February 18:39
Turkey's exports of marine fuel to Georgia down Georgia 2 February 18:38
Azerbaijan, Bahrain hold second round of political consultations Politics 2 February 18:36
All news