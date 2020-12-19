Pipelines of Iran's Jask oil terminal to be installed

Oil&Gas 19 December 2020 20:20 (UTC+04:00)
Pipelines of Iran's Jask oil terminal to be installed
Kazakhstan boosts gold production volumes over 11M2020 Business 21:00
Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Russian side Politics 20:50
Turkey’s locally made COVID-19 vaccines move to next stage Turkey 20:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 20:40
Pipelines of Iran's Jask oil terminal to be installed Oil&Gas 20:20
Afghan delegation to visit Azerbaijan Politics 20:19
Exports of Iran's steel products decreases Business 20:17
UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly Europe 19:43
Weekly overview of developments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 19:30
Georgian subsidiary of Jacobs Douwe Egberts reveals revenue data Business 19:20
French presidency says Macron's condition "stable" after COVID-19 infection Europe 18:40
Kazakhstan's import of chemicals from Turkey surges Turkey 18:26
Azerbaijan’s Agroservice opens tender to attract agricultural services Tenders 18:01
Azerbaijan records sharp decline in inflow of foreign tourists Tourism 17:14
Second border customs between Iran and Pakistan launched to operate Business 17:01
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 16:44
Uzbekistan reveals info on investors for tender to build solar photovoltaic plants Oil&Gas 16:36
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 19 Society 16:35
Geostat reveals import volume of sunflower seeds, sunflower oil to Georgia Business 16:14
Russian humanitarian cargo delivered to Karabakh (PHOTOS) Politics 15:53
Azerbaijan issues video footage from liberated Aghdam district's Ahmadavar village Politics 15:52
Azerbaijan reports 3,705 new COVID-19 cases, 4,210 recoveries Society 15:51
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector Business 15:40
Apple says no new business for supplier Wistron after India plant violence US 15:17
Photo of Armenia's missile attack on Barda in US Time Magazine's top 100 photos Politics 15:04
Not many schools have 100% graduate enrollment rates, but Merrick Preparatory School is exception Society 15:02
Georgian home appliance market to shrink in 2021-2022 Business 14:48
Turkish freight train exporting goods via Azerbaijan reaches its final destination Transport 14:29
Iran's 'imports for exports' policy useful, yet needs more work - Chamber of Commerce Business 14:29
Uzbekistan, Pakistan in talks over building Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway route Transport 14:27
Armenia deceived not only us, but also international mediators - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:13
President of Russia has played huge role in political settlement of Karabakh conflict - President Aliyev Politics 14:12
War between Azerbaijan, Armenia was not always objectively covered in world media - President Aliyev Politics 14:09
Armenian leadership did everything to disrupt process of negotiations - President Aliyev Politics 14:07
Army that was defeated is not Pashinyan's army, it is army Kocharyan, Sargsyan had been creating for 20 years - President Aliyev Politics 14:05
We want companies from friendly countries to be involved in restoration of our cities, villages - President Aliyev Politics 14:04
We did not and do not have any plans to invade territory of Armenian state - President Aliyev Politics 14:03
As result of war, over 80 percent of potential of Armenian armed forces destroyed - President Aliyev Politics 14:02
Work under way to create Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Aghdam district - President Aliyev Politics 14:01
MFA talks Belgian parliament's unfounded resolution against Azerbaijan Politics 14:00
Azerbaijan has actively advocated, is in favor of broad international cooperation in fight against pandemic - President Aliyev Politics 13:59
New ferry service between Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia may be opened Transport 13:56
Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company implements new projects Oil&Gas 13:33
Azerbaijan invited doctors from Italy, China, Cuba, Russia and Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 13:28
Vaccination program will begin early next year, will be voluntary, carried out at expense of state - President Aliyev Politics 13:26
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:25
Georgia reports 2,904 new coronavirus cases Georgia 13:21
Freedom Gazette: World remained neutral in face of latest Armenian aggression Politics 13:16
Azerbaijan shows liberated Minbashyly village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 13:13
OPEC+ supply to remain constrained in 2021, says Capital Economics Oil&Gas 12:46
Turkmennebit announces tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 12:22
Quad member states reaffirm commitments towards free India Pacific Other News 12:13
Exports of Turkish-made jewelry to Azerbaijani markets plummet Economy 12:05
Number of Turkish job seekers in Georgia drops Business 12:02
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 19 Uzbekistan 11:37
India: Ancient coins found in expressway digging in UP Other News 11:31
India hits 10 million coronavirus cases but pace slows Other News 11:23
Turkmenistan to be able to purchase Russian coronavirus vaccine Business 11:22
Address of His Excellency Sefik Dzaferovic, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Society 11:20
Iran rejects IAEA request to revive JCPOA by reaching another agreement Nuclear Program 11:09
Georian Silknet sees growth in mobile data ICT 11:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:52
Azerbaijan releases eleven-month rail freight data Transport 10:43
Azerbaijan presents footage from liberated Aghdamkand village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 10:42
Steel export of Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company declines Business 10:41
Commercial revenue of Georgia's Silknet down ICT 10:31
Turkmenistan to sign contract with Switzerland on purchase of special vehicles Business 10:29
Nizami Ganjavi International Center presents it's Special Recognition to Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO) Other News 10:26
Iran`s capital bans movement of personal vehicles for two nights Society 10:16
Iranian currency rates for December 19 Finance 10:06
Fitch Ratings downgrades Georgian Silknet's rating Business 09:57
Inflation converges to targeted value at end of 2020 in Georgia Business 09:51
Azerbaijan and Pakistan hold political consultations Politics 09:43
Azerbaijan discloses number of roads repaired over past 5 years Transport 09:41
National currency deposits experience growth in annual terms in Georgia Business 09:38
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 185,000 Other News 08:55
2021 Tokyo Olympics to cost around $15.4 billion Other News 08:38
Germany's COVID-19 vaccination plan aims to protect most vulnerable first Europe 08:13
Erdogan, Merkel discuss bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations via video call Turkey 07:39
EU, UNDP support Georgia's innovative rural development Business 07:10
Canadian COVID-19 cases expected to surpass 500,000 in one day Other News 06:43
U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use US 06:18
U.S. Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown US 05:39
Israel twofold decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 05:01
U.S. House passes two-day extension of government funding to avoid shutdown US 04:37
Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas, New Year holiday Europe 04:08
Microsoft working on in-house chips for its servers, PCs ICT 03:37
Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges US 03:01
French President Macron: will continue to work on Brexit despite COVID illness Europe 02:20
74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:39
Azerbaijan discloses volume of plowed areas Economy 01:14
Azerbaijan, EU note importance of concluding new comprehensive agreement (PHOTO) Politics 01:05
UK records another 28,507 coronavirus cases, 489 deaths Europe 00:37
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum gas exports to EU plummet Oil&Gas 00:05
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 deaths at record 246 Turkey 18 December 23:42
Georgian gov't decision on reopening shops pending Georgia 18 December 23:42
Iran, Russia trade volume increases to $2.2 bn Business 18 December 23:37
Kazakhstan and Russia to start joint production of vaccines next week Kazakhstan 18 December 23:36
Russian officer dies during mine clearing in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 December 23:17
Over 75 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, reports Johns Hopkins University Other News 18 December 22:56
