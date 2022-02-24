Is TANAP ready for capacity expansion amid growing energy demand?
Latest
Step taken to raise level of military and political co-op between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Series of documents to reinforce Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan being worked out - President Ilham Aliyev
Declaration opens up great prospects for future cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Signing of Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan - result of very important work over many years - President Ilham Aliyev
I do not want to talk about incident with Azerbaijanis who accidentally got into territory controlled by Armenian armed forces - President Ilham Aliyev
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces denies information about landing of Russian troops in Odessa
Flights to some airports in southern Russia temporarily suspended - Federal Agency for Air Transport
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev - one of biggest international politicians of our times - Russian expert