Azerbaijan is playing a critical role in helping stabilize European energy security - Biden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan is playing a critical role in helping stabilize European energy security, reads the letter from US President Joe Biden, which was read out by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State Laura Lochman at the opening ceremony of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

“During the 30 years of diplomatic relations we have enjoyed between the US and Azerbaijan we have become strong partners in combatting transnational threats, advancing energy security and encouraging bilateral trade and investment. As you host International Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku, I want to assure that Azerbaijan continues have a committed partner in the US.

We are making important investments and changes to meet our longer term commitments to clean energy transition. Diversification is more important than ever in addressing our energy security goals. And Azerbaijan has played a central role in regional efforts toward this goal. Azerbaijan is also critical to realizing the immense potential of trans-Caspian cooperation to help stabilize markets in the region and globally. Azerbaijan is playing a critical role in helping stabilize European energy security, including through the Southern Gas Corridor,” reads the letter.