TAP reveals gas supply volume since start

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Since the start of commercial operations, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has safely transported over 18 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Greece, Bulgaria and Italy, Trend reports November 18 with reference to TAP AG.

“TAP’s capacity can be doubled in stages to further contribute to Europe's energy security,” the consortium said.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

