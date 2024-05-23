Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on May 22 decreased by 69 cents, standing at $83.54 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by 70 cents (to $81.51 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.51 per barrel, which is 54 cents less than the previous price.

On May 22, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea fell by 77 cents from the previous indication, reaching $80.73.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 23.

