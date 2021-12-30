Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of short-term notes of Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on placement of 28-day short-term notes of the Central Bank (CBA) for the amount of 100 million Azerbaijani manat ($58.8 million) on December 29, Trend reports referring to the statement of Tax Service.

According to BSE data, 19 investors submitted 25 applications for the amount of 99.5351 Azerbaijani manat during the auction. The total amount of orders at par was 1.1 billion Azerbaijani manat ($678.4 million).

The CBA set the weighted average cut-off price at 99.5351 manat (6.01 percent).

As a result of auction the volume of placed notes amounted to 100 million Azerbaijani manat ($58.8 million).

The notes will be paid on January 26 of the next year.