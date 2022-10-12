Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up notes for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted two auctions for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 60 million manat ($35.2 million) on October 12, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 10 investors submitted 15 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 53.5 million manat ($31.4 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.71 manat or $58.57 (3.78 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of short-term notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is November 9, 2022.

Moreover, 11 investors submitted 16 bids during the second auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 60.16 million manat ($35.3 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.00 manat or $58.15 (4.31 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is January 4, 2023.