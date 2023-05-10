Iranian currency rates for May 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to May 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,003 rials.

Currency Rial on May 10 Rial on May 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,999 53,051 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,099 47,220 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,118 4,142 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,967 4,006 1 Danish krone DKK 6,180 6,214 1 Indian rupee INR 512 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,988 137,058 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,746 14,801 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,076 31,150 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,357 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,341 31,442 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,548 26,667 1 South African rand ZAR 2,260 2,295 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,152 2,153 1 Russian ruble RUB 542 539 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,353 28,521 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,622 31,711 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,814 39,261 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,322 1,317 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,950 32,082 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,833 8,860 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,070 6,075 100 Thai baths THB 124,521 124,163 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,441 9,467 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,684 31,797 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,003 46,283 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,464 9,466 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,873 16,884 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,848 2,855 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,873 16,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,672 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,267 75,899 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,254 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 529,000-532,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 579,000-582,000 rials.

