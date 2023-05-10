Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for May 10

Finance Materials 10 May 2023 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to May 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,003 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 10

Rial on May 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,999

53,051

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,099

47,220

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,118

4,142

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,967

4,006

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,180

6,214

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,988

137,058

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,746

14,801

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,076

31,150

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,357

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,089

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,341

31,442

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,548

26,667

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,260

2,295

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,152

2,153

1 Russian ruble

RUB

542

539

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,353

28,521

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,622

31,711

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,814

39,261

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,322

1,317

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,950

32,082

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,833

8,860

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,070

6,075

100 Thai baths

THB

124,521

124,163

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,441

9,467

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,684

31,797

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

46,003

46,283

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,464

9,466

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,873

16,884

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,848

2,855

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,873

16,728

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,672

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,267

75,899

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,254 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 529,000-532,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 579,000-582,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
