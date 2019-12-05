Turkmenistan, Romania mull Black Sea-Caspian Sea transit corridor project

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 5

Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with Director General of the Office for Relations with Eastern Neighborhood Countries of the Romanian Foreign Ministry Adriana Stanescu, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

During the conversation, the parties touched upon the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and cultural spheres.

The parties agreed to explore the possibilities of organizing visits at the highest level during 2020.

Particular attention was paid to the project of creating Caspian Sea-Black Sea international transport route, the report said.

The project of the Caspian Sea-Black Sea international transport route involves formation of the Eurasian transport corridor. In particular, in recent years, Turkmenistan has been exploring the possibility of transporting cargo, including liquefied gas, to Constanta city in Romania.

The supply route involves the use of special containers and runs through the Caspian Sea to Baku (Azerbaijan), then by rail to Batumi or Poti cities (Georgia, Black Sea region) and from there by sea to Romania.

