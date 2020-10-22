Georgia removed from list of safe countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Canada, Tunisia, and Georgia have been removed from the list of countries from which travelers could travel within the EU, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the reason for the above is the epidemiological situation in these countries.

The final decision of the 27 member states will be announced on Friday.

"Georgia, Canada, and Tunisia have been removed from the list due to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 infections," a European diplomat said, adding that Singapore would also be added to the list due to the increased number of infections.

