Kazakh plant to manufacture new LADA Granta cars

20 September 2018 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

The ASIA AUTO plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk City of Kazakhstan is starting to manufacture the new LADA Granta cars, the Kazakh media reported Sept. 20.

"LADA retains the status of an anchor brand in Kazakhstan’s automotive industry. This is the most popular brand among residents of the country: since the beginning of the year, almost a quarter of buyers of new cars in Kazakhstan preferred LADA vehicles. In the first eight months of this year their number increased by 70 percent. Today, the LADA vehicles account for the main share of output of the Kazakh automobile industry. Since the beginning of the year, 51 percent of all cars have been manufactured in Kazakhstan under this brand," President of ASIA AUTO JSC Erik Sagymbayev said.

The Kazakh citizens can already order the new cars, the media reported. The first new Granta cars will arrive in the 19 branches of BIPEK AUTO LLP in November.

The LADA Granta cars of the second generation will retain their place among the leaders of affordability in the market of Kazakhstan. The prices for these cars will start from 2,945,000 tenge. The universal Granta SW with an automatic transmission is offered at the price of 3,950,000 tenge.

(361.94 KZT = 1 USD on September 20)

