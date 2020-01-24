Kazakh Bek Air cancels all flights until end-January

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Bek Air airline company the plane of which crashed near Almaty International Airport has cancelled all flights up through Jan. 31, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Earlier this month the company reported on cancellation of all flights up through Jan. 24, 2020.

“Currently, due to technical difficulties, implementation refunds is not possible. However, all refunds will be provided,” the company said.

The company's message said that in order to receive the refund, one must contact the place of ticket purchase. In case if the tickets were purchased online, a refund inquiry must be sent to callcenter@bekair.aero.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash on Dec. 27. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan have been suspended.

---

