USAID hands over personal protective equipment to Kazakhstan to help battle coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

US Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over personal protective equipment to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare to help battle coronavirus spread, Trend reports with reference to US embassy in Kazakhstan.

The embassy said that personal protective equipment was handed over on March 13, 2020 as part of the US Government's assistance to Kazakhstan to prepare for any potential spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is six: two in Nur-Sultan and four in Almaty.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 5,400. Over 145,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 71,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

